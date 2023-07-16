Thank you! Mike and Sarah Cromer.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, the alumni and staff of South Beaver School traveled from near and far to celebrate 87 years of family and friends.

Although South Beaver School was closed by Flagstaff Unified School District in 2008, more than 300 alumni, staff and families attended this reunion. Organized by former teachers Mike and Sarah Cromer.

South Beaver School was opened in December 1936 to segregate the Mexican students from Anglo students at Emerson School. Approximately 200 Mexican students walked from Emerson School (currently Flagstaff Public Library) to South Beaver School.

We came from all over the country to enjoy food, a few speeches, new memories, hugs and laughter.

Our family reunion was only possible because Mr. and Mrs. Cromer stepped into our lives as teachers and quickly became part of our family.

Gracias for your selflessness, commitment, compassion, hard work, memories and love.

Even though this school was built for the wrong reasons, we celebrated for the right ones.

CEBALLOS FAMILY

Flagstaff