Letter to the Editor: A shortage of blood donations

Amid the Arizona Daily Sun's complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, this past week there were two articles about a looming shortage in our nation's blood supply.

The first, on 3/20/20, covered the request from the Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, who urged "healthy Americans, especially younger ones, to donate blood as supplies dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak." The second, on 3/26/20, covered the Arizona perspective provided by Vitalant, the community blood service provider which manages all blood donations in northern Arizona. Due to the pandemic, several previously scheduled blood drives have been canceled due to school and workplace closures. Older Arizonans, who are the most consistent repeat donors, have not been donating as much in recent weeks due to perceived risks of going out in public.

In light of the above, I am giving this report from the front line, from the donor's recliner, if you will. I am an "older adult" and I donated last week at the San Francisco de Asis school gym. It was a pleasant and rewarding experience. Social distancing was in evidence in both waiting and donation areas. The donation reclining chairs and all surfaces were sanitized between each donor. I was assured that a person can neither get nor transmit the virus through blood donation.