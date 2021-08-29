Letter to the Editor: A request to stop the blame game when it comes to Afghanistan

The United States of America should not have stayed in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years. Every president since and including George W. Bush has had a role in staying there. President Biden was vice president for eight years under President Obama and thus had a role, too. At this time, we need to stop the blame game (COUNTERPOINT: Don’t blame Biden for Afghanistan — blame Bush, Daily Sun, 8/20).
Each president had their successes. President Bush attacked Afghanistan less than two months after 9/11 in order to hold Osama Bin Laden accountable. That attack had near unanimous support amongst Americans and our political leaders of the time. The war put Al Queda on the run and drove them into Pakistan. President Obama gave the green light to our military to kill Osama Bin Laden 10 years later when intelligence identified his location. President Trump worked to put an end to the conflict by negotiating a treaty. President Biden made the difficult choice to pull our troops out, honoring the treaty put in place before he took office.
Were all these successes without glaring mistakes? Absolutely not, but let us, for once, stop pointing fingers. I agree that the invasion into Iraq took away our focus on completing the mission in Afghanistan. The resurgence of terrorists under the guise of an Islamic State took place across Iraq and caused us to re-invest tens of thousands of more troops. The treaty between the Taliban and the United States should have included input from the Afghanistan leaders so as to give them more impetus to not just abandon their posts when the Taliban started their attack. Each administration made errors except the two most important decisions: to start the war and then to end it.
Our men and women of the military are coming home. There are still a reported 6,000 troops in Kabul as we speak allowing additional Americans, members of the International Community and our Afghanistan allies to escape. President Biden has committed to keeping those troops in Afghanistan to keep the peace until everyone leaves. The situation is still very volatile.
It is past the time for this war to end. Yet unless you are an active member of the military putting your life on the line or a retired veteran, stop your criticism. I will always honor those who sacrificed their lives and participated in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. There was a clear enemy that attacked our country. Our military went to foreign lands to bring the war to them. The United States Armed Forces dismantled Al Queda, killed Bin Laden, defeated the Islamic State and prevented another attack on our soil. They collectively deserve our eternal gratitude and support.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Winslow