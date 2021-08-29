Letter to the Editor: A request to stop the blame game when it comes to Afghanistan

The United States of America should not have stayed in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years. Every president since and including George W. Bush has had a role in staying there. President Biden was vice president for eight years under President Obama and thus had a role, too. At this time, we need to stop the blame game (COUNTERPOINT: Don’t blame Biden for Afghanistan — blame Bush, Daily Sun, 8/20).

Each president had their successes. President Bush attacked Afghanistan less than two months after 9/11 in order to hold Osama Bin Laden accountable. That attack had near unanimous support amongst Americans and our political leaders of the time. The war put Al Queda on the run and drove them into Pakistan. President Obama gave the green light to our military to kill Osama Bin Laden 10 years later when intelligence identified his location. President Trump worked to put an end to the conflict by negotiating a treaty. President Biden made the difficult choice to pull our troops out, honoring the treaty put in place before he took office.