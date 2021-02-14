 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: A request to Sinema, Kelly to vote to convict
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: A request to Sinema, Kelly to vote to convict

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

I urge Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to vote to convict the former president. He allowed 450,000 of us to die in this pandemic, he incited white supremacists and domestic terrorists to attack the Capitol and our elected representatives, and his followers continue to push these beliefs in Congress and at the state and local level.

There must be consequences. If there are none, we may not have a government of the people, by the people and for the people much longer. This former president must never hold office again.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)