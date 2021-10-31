Letter to the Editor: A request for city council to support Section 17

Dear Mayor Deasy and Members of the City Council,
I strongly encourage you to support the pending federal legislation regarding Section 17, which is owned by Lowell Observatory. When Congress granted the land to Percival Lowell, it inserted language that restricted the use of the property to “observatory purposes,” otherwise the property was subject to reversion to the United States. The pending legislation would remove the “observatory purposes” language from the grant to Lowell.
Lowell Observatory has been a model citizen of the City of Flagstaff for over 125 years. It is the textbook example of a clean industry. The observatory provides a large number of very good paying jobs, with 130 full- or part-time employees. Its annual budget exceeds $15,000,000. Lowell creates a minimal amount of pollution and contributes to the community in many ways besides it’s economic impact. Its education programs extend well beyond Flagstaff. And Lowell’s scientific accomplishments over the past 125 years are too numerous to mention here.
By removing the restriction of use from Section 17, the land will become subject to Flagstaff’s long-range planning and be subject to the city’s zoning process, so no use of the land may be implemented without the city’s approval. How can Lowell Observatory be more transparent? Lowell Observatory has been a longtime partner and citizen of Flagstaff. There is absolutely no indication that Lowell is planning anything that will not be good for the community at large. There is every indication that Lowell Observatory will continue to be the model citizen and partner that it has demonstrated over the past 125 years.