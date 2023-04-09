“Take a look, it’s a pale blue dot. That’s here, that’s home, that’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of ... lived there -- on a mote of dust.” Inspired by the iconic image of Earth taken from space 32 years ago, Sagan urged us to “preserve and cherish” this beautiful and fragile “pale blue dot.”
Yet, amid increasingly devastating impacts on our planet inflicted by accelerated GHG emissions, U.N.’s recent climate report declares immediate actions “on all fronts” to slow down the trajectory of GHG emissions. To an individual, this means any changes one makes, leading to reduced emissions, can help “to secure a livable future for all.” Studies show that conservation, such as prolonging use of goods, is the most effective way in emission reduction as making new goods cost the most energy from raw material extraction, manufacturing and shipping: a new smartphone contributes 95% of the emissions equivalent to driving 211 miles in a gas-powered-vehicle. If each of 4.5 billion smartphones was used extra months after its expected replacement, imagine the impact an individual can make! Same rings true for other electronic products.
Adjusting thermostats helps, too. This winter, lowering thermostats 2 Fahrenheit degrees saved my natural-gas usage by 32%, or driving 495 miles less per month! An uptick in thermostats in summer would yield similar results. “Ghost electricity”, draining energy during devices’ standby-mode, can cost up to 20% of one’s energy bill. Conventional or smart power strips are an easy fix to stop the drain. Certain food packaging waste can be mitigated by reusing them. In doing so, I no longer need new zip-lock bags. Wearing clothes longer can also keep tons of emissions at bay.
Sagan further reminded us: “Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.” It’s up to us “to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.”
YIQUN LIN
Flagstaff
