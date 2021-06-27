Letter to the Editor: A reminder to be responsible when behind the wheel

There was a very kind, energetic, enthusiastic “Masters 55+” man riding this bicycle with fellow bike riders on a beautiful Saturday morning when a pickup truck smashed into him and eight other riders. The surgeries, months of rehabilitation, huge medical care expenses, only might be able to return these gentlemen to their families as husbands, fathers, grandfathers.

Their lives are forever impacted and damaged -- hopefully not beyond repair. The life of the driver of the truck also will be forever impacted -- not in a good way for him either.

Is there anything, any reason -- so compelling in any of our lives -- that destroying the lives of innocents is OK? Pedestrians, bike riders, children playing, joggers, motorcyclists, they are us, they are you.

Please:

-- Don’t ever drive a motor vehicle when you are impaired by any substance

-- Don’t ever drive a motor vehicle when you are being distracted from full focus on the road

-- Don’t ever drive a motor vehicle when you are emotionally not in control

-- Don’t ever use a motor vehicle as a weapon

GAIL HUGHES

Flagstaff

