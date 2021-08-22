Letter to the Editor: A reminder that we are all teachers in some way

As a community, it is time for each of us to stop and take a deep breath. Then take the time to thank an educator in our community, no matter how you may feel about the “Mask” word. This isn’t easy for them either and they are with our children most of a day.

Flagstaff has always been known to rise to a challenge. It currently happened when there was flooding in East Flagstaff. Time and again we have shown the spirit of cooperation, support and care no matter the circumstance. Unfortunately, this is one of those times.

And come to think of it, we should be thanking each other because we are all educators in one way or another. Our children are always watching us. And what are we teaching them? In learning about trauma it makes me wonder if we are causing that too. I’m hoping and even praying that no matter where we may stand on an idea we can always dialogue and show support, care, understanding and perhaps a little love, no matter what our personal feelings are.

This is how we all become educators and learners of a great community. This is what Flagstaff has always been and hopefully will continue to be.

JULIANNE HARTZEL

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0