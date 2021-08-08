Letter to the Editor: A reminder on how police serve and protect

I would like to publicly express my thanks and appreciation to the Flagstaff Police Department, and especially the officers who facilitated the travel of our funeral procession on July 26. The skill and caring with which they controlled, directed, and protected the traffic — both that of our procession and that of other mid-day traffic, including an oncoming train -- was awesome and will always be remembered as a special part of that day, and it was a timely reminder of the many ways we depend on police officers to serve and protect us.