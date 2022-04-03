 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: A reminder for Doney Park Timberline Fernwood residents

Letters

Please help notify the Doney Park Timberline Fernwood residents! There is a public community open house at Cromer School on Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. for the new Doney Park Timberline Fernwood (DPTF) Area Plan. The DPTF Area Plan is nearing completion. This new Area Plan is an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and will guide land use and development (zoning) in our area for the next 20 years!

Please visit the county DPTF Area Plan web page to view the draft plan at www.coconino.az.gov/DPTFAreaPlan.

Comments will also be taken online at that site beginning April 1. Make sure your voices are heard to protect our community.

Please help spread the word as the county does not have the funds to notify DPTF residents by mail.

Thank you for your help.

BERNICE CARVER

Flagstaff

