Letter to the Editor: A recommendation on how to 'pump' up flood mitigation

Your article about the letters from Coconino Estates and Stevanna Way accurately expressed the frustrations we residents are dealing with. One solution for the current flooding I haven’t heard mentioned is deploying high-capacity portable dewatering pumps. These can be brought in on flatbed trucks and positioned to remove large volumes of water in a short period of time.
For example, one pump could be placed at a low point in “Lake Stevanna” to pump water to the Rio. If overloading the Rio is a concern, a second pump could be placed next to the Rio near the ballfields at Thorpe Road. This pump could pump water from the Rio onto the fields. These pumps would run for hours not days and could, I believe, greatly reduce flooding in the community.
It’s time for city officials to start thinking out of the box.
TOM PEARSON
