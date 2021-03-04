Letter to the Editor: A recommendation on how to better approach environmental issues

The Flagstaff Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a joke, much like the Biden administration climate plan, and the joke is on us. Though the goals of these plans may be commendable, technology alone is not the solution to our many environmental and even economic issues.

The goal of becoming carbon neutral by any proposed date cannot or perhaps should not be achieved because:

• There is no such thing as a clean, renewable energy source. Solar and wind power and electric vehicles depend on batteries to store the energy they produce. Reducing emissions from fossil fuel sources is good, but the increased mining for lithium, cobalt, etc. is not proven to be less polluting or more sustainable in the larger picture, nor is the manufacturing process. A better approach would be to utilize all available energy resources in an appropriate balance determined by which resource is more efficient for a particular use vs. the environmental impact on local residents of a given area.

• These energy plans are politically driven. Setting a goal of 2030 or 2050 or whatever is completely hinged on what political party is in the majority, therefore, we never progress, we digress.