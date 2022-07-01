 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: A recommendation for Walter Crutchfield

Letters

In consideration of the accommodation granted to Vintage Partners regarding the affordability component of the Timber Sky development and his dedication to affordable housing in Flagstaff, I am suggesting that Walter Crutchfield donate $500,000 of his savings to Habitat for Humanity in order to get some starter homes on the ground and occupied as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

AL WHITE

Flagstaff

