Letter to the Editor: A rebuttal backed with a proposed solution for climate change

In last week’s Spotlight on Climate, Darrell Kaufman compared recent global temperature rise to climate cycles past. What we're seeing now is different. Rising temperatures now affect every part of the globe, and are rising faster than ever before. The globe is moving quickly toward the 1.5 C rise scientists say brings major climate impacts. It’s a sober assessment.

But, this path is not unstoppable. We know how to drive down the emissions that fuel temperature rise. But getting it done in time to stay within 1.5 C is the trick.

A recent World Resources Institute commentary reported that if the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget reconciliation package are both passed as is, they could reduce U.S. emissions as much as 45% by 2030. They noted that this includes a fair amount of uncertainty. They also said that getting to the IPCC recommended 50% reduction by 2030 would be "much more likely" with a price on carbon, and that a carbon price would also "provide revenue that would reduce pressure to trim the progressive investments and tax credits in the rest of the package."

Wow. A carbon price would amplify and help pay for other climate solutions as it covers emissions across the whole economy. It’s bipartisan, does the job and can be designed to protect the most vulnerable. I’m sold.