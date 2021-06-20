Letter to the Editor: A push to see the forests closed until conditions change

When is the forest service going to close the forest? We are in a dire situation right now with severe drought, heat and people getting out after the pandemic. I sympathize with business owners trying to recover and people wanting to get out but the lives and homes of city and county residents far outweighs a visitor’s camping experience.

Flagstaff dodged a potentially devastating experience with the Schultz Fire and more recently the Museum Fire. Right now the Slate Fire is burning and barely contained. It is not threatening homes but the risks to all the firefighters in these severe conditions cannot be overlooked. Had the Slate Fire been closer to town, the potential loss of life and property could have been devastating.

The forest service needs to be proactive and close the forests ASAP. We cannot afford to delay in this situation.

SHARON KRUSHAK

Flagstaff

