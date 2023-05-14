From Sept. 13, 1994, to Sept. 13, 2004, AR-15s were banned in the United Stares of America. No one in our country could purchase an assault weapon or buy the large magazines used to fill them with bullets.

As a general surgeon trained at a level I trauma center in Manhattan before the weapons ban, I saw a large number of patients with multiple gunshot wounds. I had one patient with five bullet holes in his anterior abdomen. This individual was in extremis. As we were wheeling him to the operating room, he asked me, “ Doc, am I going to make it?” I told him we would do our best. He died on the table of exsanguination.

There is data from the trauma literature that suggests there were less deaths from mass shootings during the 10 years of the federal assault weapon law than the 13 years before or after the ban. To quote the study:

“In a linear regression model controlling for yearly trend, the federal ban period was associated with a statistically significant 9 fewer mass shooting related deaths per 10,000 firearm homicides (p = 0.03). Mass-shooting fatalities were 70% less likely to occur during the federal ban period (relative rate, 0.30; 95% confidence interval, 0.22-0.39).” (DiMaggio, Changes in US mass shooting deaths associated with the 1994–2004 federal assault weapons ban: Analysis of open-source data, The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. 1/2019, 86 (1): 11–19.)

Let’s decrease the bloodshed. Immediately. It worked from 1994 to 2004. I am calling for a reinstatement of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994. I would like the support of our two U.S. senators and our congressman from District 2 in Arizona. I will forward this letter to Sens. Kelly and Sinema as well as to Congressman Crane. Get to work to protect the people of the United States of America from random mass shootings. Your collective inability to reinstate an assault weapons ban is resulting in the deaths of fellow Americans every day.

Sincerely,

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver