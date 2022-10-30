 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: A push to put development control back in local hands

  • 0
Letters

Planning and zoning decisions in Arizona are largely regulated by the state. The state prevents the cities and counties from regulating the most critical issues for new development. Republican domination of state offices has created development policy that prevents cities from controlling local density, height and character of new developments.

The result for Flagstaff is proliferation of five-story housing blocks like the much hated Hub on Milton and the ugly Sawmill housing. To effectively encourage developments that compliment the existing character of Flagstaff, we need a governor, attorney general, State Legislature and judges who favor local control.

Vote Democratic Party for all state offices and vote for Kyle Nitschke, a progressive Democrat who will address putting climate, density, infrastructure and aesthetic control in local hands.

WILL CARLSTROM

People are also reading…

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)