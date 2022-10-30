Letter to the Editor: A push to put development control back in local hands

Planning and zoning decisions in Arizona are largely regulated by the state. The state prevents the cities and counties from regulating the most critical issues for new development. Republican domination of state offices has created development policy that prevents cities from controlling local density, height and character of new developments.

The result for Flagstaff is proliferation of five-story housing blocks like the much hated Hub on Milton and the ugly Sawmill housing. To effectively encourage developments that compliment the existing character of Flagstaff, we need a governor, attorney general, State Legislature and judges who favor local control.

Vote Democratic Party for all state offices and vote for Kyle Nitschke, a progressive Democrat who will address putting climate, density, infrastructure and aesthetic control in local hands.

WILL CARLSTROM

Flagstaff