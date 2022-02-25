Letter to the Editor: A push to keep critical thinking in the forefront

I believe that parents in the COVID pandemic are coming to a deeper understanding of what their children are learning. Critical Race Theory (CRT), and studies in “Misinformation” are being disguised as social studies, history and even civics education (American Government). It may not be as bad as some conservatives claim, but it is likely worse than some on the left claim.

In 2019, New York Times Magazine published "The 1619 Project," which was touted as objective fact, but is more in the line of a thought experiment. I do not doubt there are people who feel passionately that we should paint the country as endemically racist. Those people should learn history accurately.

Things are changing. In September, the Wisconsin Legislature passed measures to limit CRT in the classrooms. Recently, South Dakota interrupted transitioning to a curriculum that is littered with woke cultural ideas. Louisiana set new standards for social studies that limit the scope of CRT in social studies curriculum. In San Francisco’s school district, a successful recall campaign removed three school board members who upheld the CRT movement.

In Flagstaff, however, our public schools have embraced these ideologies. We have embraced a vocabulary unknown to Flagstaff before the year 2020. For more information, see the FUSD website and read about the “Anti-bias and Anti-racism” Committee. Anti-racist language leads the student to activism, in a time when our students need critical thinking instead.

The National Association of Scholars, a group seeking to reform higher education and specifically focused on civics education, published a White Paper with the Pioneer Institute. Entitled “Learning for Self-Government: A K–12 Civics Report Card,” explores a number of K-12 civics and history curriculums and grades each based upon knowledge imparted. If the curriculum's focus is political activism, the curriculum received low marks.

I implore every parent, teacher, and school board member in Flagstaff who honestly wants to see better public education to read this white paper and utilize its contents to inform curriculum decisions. In the end, systems like “critical race theory” and “misinformation” demonize critical thinking, and make history and civics unacceptably simplistic.

NICHOLAS PALM

Flagstaff

