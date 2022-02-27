Letter to the Editor: A push to be prepared for climate change

Professor Stuart’s article “Hope through action in this warming world” is a rallying cry for optimism and “climate action” to stop or slow global warming. She argues against defeatism and fatalism and sites climate policy changes in the U.S. and U.K. as reasons for hope. Unfortunately, professor Stuart failed to address the major obstacle to worldwide climate action. The biggest hurdle is the well-known socio-economic principle, “The Tragedy of the Commons.” This theory of human behavior applies equally to individuals and nation-states. The name comes from the historic over grazing of common pasture lands in England. Each farmer knew instinctively that when he added an animal to his herd, he gained 100% of the benefit. The cost to him of grazing, however, was a smaller fraction spread across the entire common. Thus, the self-interest decision for each farmer was obvious, buy more livestock. The inevitable tragic result was overgrazing that destroyed the common pastures.

This is how China, India and Russia currently view climate change. Each country gains 100% of the benefit of more power plants, factories and automobiles, while the CO2 pollution cost is a fraction spread over the entire globe. Consequently, these countries make only hand waving gestures to slow climate change. China produces almost double the CO2 emissions of the U.S., and collectively, they produce nearly three times our CO2 emissions.

Does this mean that climate defeatism and fatalism is the right course of action? Not at all. But instead of futilely struggling to stop global warming, we should focus our efforts on mitigating climate change effects. When Holland was threatened by flooding from the sea, the Dutch didn’t try to stop sea level from rising. They built dikes to keep the ocean from invading their country. We should follow their example.

Our city council wants Flagstaff citizens to reduce our carbon footprint by eliminating natural gas for heating our homes and apartments. Implementing this policy would be a fool’s errand, costing each homeowner and renter thousands of dollars while having zero impact on global warming. Instead of wasting money, we should invest in energy and water initiatives that will mitigate the effects of global warming. That way, every dollar spent will directly help our community, especially the poor and middle class who can least afford higher heating costs.

TOM PEARSON

Flagstaff

