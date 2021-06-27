Letter to the Editor: A push for pandemic safety for all

Many over the age of 65 were anxious to receive the vaccinations against COVID-19. Appointments were difficult to schedule during the first few weeks of mass distribution. However, the system of reaching the public improved dramatically in most states, with more sites opening, walk-ins accepted and hours extended.

Even with surplus supplies of the vaccine and improvements in the distribution system, President Biden’s hopes of vaccinating eligible population groups will fall short of his goal. Vaccinating the population is a public health issue, not a personal choice one. I am vaccinated to not only protect myself but others as well. Receiving the second dose is critical for the vaccine to work as intended. There are pockets of populations in this country not vaccinated because that is their choice.

Those unable to receive the vaccination for medical reasons such as having an organ transplant will say so and wear masks in public. Statistics show that a vaccinated population have caused the numbers of cases and deaths to decline. With the Delta variant now accounting for some of the new infections, it is critical for us to continue to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks where mandated.