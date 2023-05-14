I am dismayed about a proposal to build pickleball courts in Bushmaster Park and I hope the city will reject this proposal. The park and its surrounding neighborhood had already existed for decades when I moved to town 37 years ago. It is a lovely, quiet and established neighborhood, and the park is an important place of refuge and recreation for people of all ages and backgrounds -- one of the more “natural” of Flagstaff’s city parks.

The increase in noise, traffic and crowds will negatively impact the surrounding community. As important, however, is the loss of mature ponderosa used by numerous bird species for nesting, as food for Abert squirrels, and as habitat for many other species. The Flagstaff area has lost hundreds of thousands of acres of forest in recent years to development and to climate change-exacerbated wildfire and beetle-kill. What remains is significantly stressed by increasing dryness. Our trees and the habitat they provide — even within city limits — are precious; they are much of the reason people come here to visit and live. Cutting down mature trees and replacing them with cement to support a game makes no sense.

When does Flagstaff begin to live up to the promise of its environment, to the words of its climate plan, and to the uniqueness of its human and non-human communities? There are other options for building pickleball courts. Once our natural places are gone, they are not coming back. And we all, pickleball players included, will be poorer for it.

CHRISTA SADLER

Flagstaff