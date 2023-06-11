Here's a solution for what to do with the soon-to-be vacated property by NAH on Beaver Street. Rather than appoint a citizen committee so diverse that they will struggle to find consensus and have to bring in a facilitator only to recommend a controversial concept plan, why doesn't NAH just sell the property to Banner Health?

Should be a no-brainer. The infrastructure is already present for -- get this, ready? -- a hospital! I'm sure the city council would bend over backwards to vary any needed improvements to accommodate.

This solution would expedite true capitalism at its brightest since we all know that competition provides better goods and services at lower prices! Problem solved.

AL WHITE

Flagstaff