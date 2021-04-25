Letter to the Editor: A look at the benefits of a 'more ambitious' Civilian Climate Corps

We need a more ambitious Civilian Climate Corps than the one Joe Biden has proposed. His plan allocates about $10 billion to the CCC, creating 10,000 to 20,000 jobs per year. In contrast, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey released legislation that would create 1.5 million jobs -- with an eye towards justice and meaningful work.

As a young person, the CCC would make a huge difference for people like me. Over the summer, I had the privilege of working as a corps member for the AZ Conservation Corps. Not only was I able to contribute to bettering the natural world, but I made lifelong connections with a group of people from diverse backgrounds, and I am grateful for that. Most importantly for the impact of this bill, I got a job with AZCC when I was not able to find a job anywhere else. Providing young people with meaningful and impactful jobs is a recipe for personal success and for ensuring the health and well-being of our communities.