Letter to the Editor: A look at the benefits of a 'more ambitious' Civilian Climate Corps

We need a more ambitious Civilian Climate Corps than the one Joe Biden has proposed. His plan allocates about $10 billion to the CCC, creating 10,000 to 20,000 jobs per year. In contrast, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey released legislation that would create 1.5 million jobs -- with an eye towards justice and meaningful work.
As a young person, the CCC would make a huge difference for people like me. Over the summer, I had the privilege of working as a corps member for the AZ Conservation Corps. Not only was I able to contribute to bettering the natural world, but I made lifelong connections with a group of people from diverse backgrounds, and I am grateful for that. Most importantly for the impact of this bill, I got a job with AZCC when I was not able to find a job anywhere else. Providing young people with meaningful and impactful jobs is a recipe for personal success and for ensuring the health and well-being of our communities.
There’s a lot of work to do to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, greener and more justly than ever before -- and millions of people are still out of work. Sens. Kelly and Sinema: include a bold, pro-justice CCC in the infrastructure package to begin making the Green New Deal a reality.
JACOB MOUL
Flagstaff