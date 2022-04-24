Letter to the Editor: A list for Washington, country

I am a political moderate favoring neither the far left or right who has observed the condition of our country for over seven decades. The current state of affairs in our country is unsettling and, if left unaddressed, will have destructive impacts for generations.
Looking forward, new and better policies and strategies must address issues such as: economic policies that have resulted in inflation and worldwide devaluation of U.S. currency; declaration of white supremacy as our greatest existential threat despite the fact that China’s economy and military is set to eclipse that of the U.S.; faltering U.S. production of goods, substantial reliance on key products from other countries and a supply chain filled with kinks; failure to maintain secure borders enabling the unabated flow of drugs, criminals and terrorists undermining national security; wokeism, which is a toxic mixture of nonsense creating divisiveness and confusion in education, corporations, and government; limitations on domestic production of oil and natural gas from the world’s largest and cleanest reserve while negotiating for fossil fuels from socialist countries with horrible civil rights practices; negotiating with Iran to enrich a terrorist country and give them a clear pathway to nuclear weapons with Putin as the broker; masking young children while teaching them critical race theory and abhorred sex material instead of the three R's; a media that has abandoned true journalistic practices and high-tech communication venues that trample on free speech; and the abandonment of the rule of law through defunding police, bail reform and the near absence of criminal prosecution.
America is much bigger than conservative/liberal extremism and has historically shown its ability to address complex issues from the local to the federal level if the problem solvers and policy makers have common sense and an IQ larger than their shoe size.
GARY MELVIN
Flagstaff