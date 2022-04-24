Letter to the Editor: A list for Washington, country

Looking forward, new and better policies and strategies must address issues such as: economic policies that have resulted in inflation and worldwide devaluation of U.S. currency; declaration of white supremacy as our greatest existential threat despite the fact that China’s economy and military is set to eclipse that of the U.S.; faltering U.S. production of goods, substantial reliance on key products from other countries and a supply chain filled with kinks; failure to maintain secure borders enabling the unabated flow of drugs, criminals and terrorists undermining national security; wokeism, which is a toxic mixture of nonsense creating divisiveness and confusion in education, corporations, and government; limitations on domestic production of oil and natural gas from the world’s largest and cleanest reserve while negotiating for fossil fuels from socialist countries with horrible civil rights practices; negotiating with Iran to enrich a terrorist country and give them a clear pathway to nuclear weapons with Putin as the broker; masking young children while teaching them critical race theory and abhorred sex material instead of the three R's; a media that has abandoned true journalistic practices and high-tech communication venues that trample on free speech; and the abandonment of the rule of law through defunding police, bail reform and the near absence of criminal prosecution.