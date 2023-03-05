Letter to Rep. Eli Crane of AZ 2nd District

Dear Sir:

I have received your letter responding to my concerns over the debt ceiling and threats made by your party to eliminate important safety networks.

As a registered voter who actually lives in the district you represent but do not live in yourself, I will continue to pay attention and contact you (or whoever writes your letters).

In researching, I have not located a local AZ office for you. If you have one, is it in our district or just a postal office storefront like Wendy Rogers has next to Bashas in Flagstaff? If you were to actually hold meetings with us who are your constituents, I would attend.

The following quotation from your letter informs me that you are not paying attention to all the forward strides we have seen under the Biden administration (but then since you also are part of rallies held by neo-Nazis like the “ Justice for J6 Rally”, you obviously hold very different views to mine and many others).

You said: “ I appreciate you sharing your concerns with me and would like to assure you that as your representative in Congress, I will continue to stand up for Arizona’s 2nd District and put America first by pushing back against the Biden Administration’s destructive spending agenda.”

You are not standing up for truth or facts. Many of us who value facts are paying close attention.

Sincerely,

(Mrs) DEBORAH W. McFATTER

Flagstaff