Letter to Rep. Eli Crane, member of Congress from the 2nd District in Arizona: I don't think that Republicans know what the word "woke" really means. And yet you freely use it to disparage Democrats and their progressive ideology. You even use it to raise campaign money from your base.

For your information, Merriam-Webster defines "woke" as: "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)." Is "woke" really a bad thing? I think not. Perhaps Republicans should start being more attentive and aware of what's going on around them instead of burying their heads in the sand. We need legislation to help move our country forward. We don't need "culture wars."