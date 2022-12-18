Letter to the Editor: A good example of giving and how it works both ways

The great thing about Christmas is that giving always rebounds to your own soul. When I give something, I am also giving to myself. There is always that double impact. I watched "60 Minutes" last Sunday and the story of Gregory Carr, billionaire, who used over $100 million of his own money to restore the Gorangosa National Park in Mozambique after a 30-year civil war just about destroyed the park and the animals in it.

He planted three million trees and brought back all the animals that were killed for food. He not only restored the park that is flourishing today but he assisted adjacent communities with health care, education and agriculture. This man knows something about giving. If you heard him speak, you saw a man who is enjoying his wealth immensely. He said, "What are you going to do with all that money, tack it to your coffin?"

Not many of us are in a position to do what Greg Carr has done, but there is plenty to do in our own backyard. Enjoy the spirit of Christmas and watch yourself come alive.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff