Letter to the Editor: A few thoughts worth sharing over education and educators

Thoughts by the AZ Education Association worth sharing: “We must take the time to thank the educators who have taken on the challenging work of educating through a global pandemic. We must thank the parents, (with challenges of their own) who have worked with educators to take on the difficult work keeping our students’ learning on track and making plans to return to in-person instruction. These collaborative efforts of educators, parents, students and public health experts -- coming together to reopen school buildings safely and equitably, following the guidance from public health authorities by implementing distancing, retrofitting ventilation systems, and providing the PPE and supplies needed -- are the reason our students and educators can return to the classroom safely.

“We have learned an incredible amount about the inequities in our education system through this time of crisis and about the devastating impact of years of neglect and underfunding our schools by state leaders. We have learned that our most vulnerable students, those living in poverty and our students of color have been impacted the most.