Letter to the Editor: A few things to remember before the elections

As the State of Arizona is on pace to collect a huge surplus in revenue, nearly $2 billion, the Arizona State Legislature is looking to once again give the wealthy a huge windfall. (Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts, 1/4/22, AZ Daily Sun) Ignoring a voter referendum designed to better fund education in Arizona, Republicans crafted a huge tax cut last year. That tax cut legislation has been deemed illegal by the courts yet that is not stopping them from trying it again. The tax cuts would save Arizonans $125 a year if ones income is $75,000 but $12,000 a year for those making over $500,000.

The voters spoke in 2020 with the passage of Proposition 208 that was to raise money for education by taxing the richest in our state. Despite this clear message, two Arizona state lawmakers, one representative and one senator, are trying to sidestep this proposition.

Remember these actions when you vote this coming fall. Republicans in the State legislature have ignored the will of the people. Vote for Democrats in the State Senate and House. They are committed to following Proposition 208 and funding education for our children, who are the future for our great State.

GREGORY JARRIN

Whiteriver

