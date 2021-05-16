Letter to the Editor: A few reasons why our teachers, 'children deserve better'

I've always considered teaching to be among the noble professions; they are the good folks who sometimes rescue and always nurture. They are the foundation of a thriving economy and creating Arizona as a good place to live. Yet, a 2020 study by the Economic Policy Institute reveals that nationally teachers earn about 20% less than comparable college-educated professionals. Arizona's data on this pay penalty reveals us as the second-worst state in the entire nation, with Arizona teachers receiving roughly a third less income than comparably educated professionals in other states.

This pay penalty is deliberate, the desired result of our ultraconservative government that attempts even to overturn citizen referenda intended to partially bridge this gap, and most recently have swallowed the Trump "Big Lie" completely. They spent the approximate equivalent of the state income taxes paid by one hundred of us ... to fund an operation in Maricopa County that is so embarrassing it has now received its own unique name ... it is an election "fraudit." The same lawmakers allow us to deduct twice as much from our tax bill if we support extracurricular activities in private schools as we can if we support public schools.