Letter to the Editor: A few reasons to lean toward the Democratic Party

Democracy: Virtually all Republican candidates espouse denial of the 2020 election results. This is a direct attack on our democracy and contradicts the fact that dozens of court decisions have upheld the validity of the election.
Women's Rights: Support the rights of women and all people to control all decisions impacting their own bodies.
Climate and the Economy: Climate change impacts are felt by every one of us now. Now is the time to enact sweeping changes to create the conditions for reducing the devastation. Two or three trillions of dollars spent now on new infrastructure will save tens of trillions over time. Infrastructure spending will create full employment. Success will depend on our election of progressive Democratic Party congresspersons dedicated to updating our infrastructure by taxing earnings over $400,000 per year.
Education: All developed nations except the USA have nearly free education from preschool to postgraduate or trade school. Let us provide for all children an equal start.
Crime: The root causes of crime are poverty and poor education. Addressing these and reforming our penal systems are the way to reduce crime.
Immigration, Race: Our diversity is our strength. Special attention and priority programs should be provided for the people displaced and enslaved in earlier times. Immigrants help power our economy. We can secure our borders without massive wall building and welcome legal immigrants.
Safety Net: Social Security and Medicare, Medicaid should be enhanced. These are essential support systems that ensure a secure future for all.
Foreign Affairs: Support all democratic movements such as the brave struggles of the Ukrainians and Iranian women.
Yes, a liberal agenda will show that we care about all people and that caring will ensure a bright future for all of our children. Voting a Democratic Party ticket right down to the state level is a good start. However, active work within the Democratic Party will be necessary to find progressive candidates and elect them in 2024 to achieve a democracy that cares for all.
WILL CARLSTROM
Flagstaff
