Letter to the Editor: 'A consideration for people who are against reproductive rights'

I have a consideration for people who are against reproductive rights.

Should the government force a parent, either mother or father to donate a kidney, blood or even hair to an already born child if the donation will save the child's life?

Would the parent who refused to donate be fined or incarcerated if the child dies?

Wouldn't that be socialism if the government forced people to donate body parts even after they are dead? Can you be forced to donate your eyes after you die?

How can we justify lack of medical care for a woman who does not want to donate her body to an unborn person if we are not forced to donate to the already born?

Most parents want to donate but some do not. Every life, born or unborn, may not be wanted. The choice is up to the donor, not the government.

MARY PATTON

Flagstaff

