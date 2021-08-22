 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: A concern that Ducey is playing a 'dangerous game with our kids'
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: A concern that Ducey is playing a 'dangerous game with our kids'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

We here in Arizona believe in fairness, caring for our communities, and for our children’s safety. I am disgusted by Governor Ducey’s latest actions to punish schools by holding out federally distributed COVID funds for any schools that put in place the recommended public health measures to protect children from this terrible virus. There is no valid medical or public health reason for this punitive decision.

It is petty politics, Governor Ducey, and you using our children as pawns in your political future. How many children have to get sick, endure long-term health consequences, and, god forbid, die before you make the decision to care for the people of this state, especially children who are the most vulnerable? Please stop this dangerous game with our kids and allow local schools, towns and cities to follow public health recommendations without holding back these much needed funds.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)