Letter to the Editor: A citizen's explanation for why she supports Judy Begay

My values include support of public funding for public education. So do Judy Begay’s. She has worked on her school board, earned advanced degrees from public universities and taught in public schools.

Bob Thorpe has voted repeatedly to cut funding to schools and diverted public funds to non-public schools repeatedly.

My values support fair taxes for all to support public goods like education, transportation and healthcare.

Bob Thorpe has voted repeatedly to cut taxes for high income people and for corporations. This throws the tax burden onto lower income people and starves our public goods. Our public school funding is the same as it was in 2008.

I think everyone should register and vote. In a democracy, we’re all equal with one vote. Bob Thorpe has voted to pass bills to require official documents with pictures to register to vote, approved of shutting down polling places, and denied NAU students the right to vote here in Flagstaff where they live for four years.

I think medical care is a critical public good for everyone. Public goods are available to all. Bob Thorpe has voted repeatedly to restrict access to Medicaid by reduced funding.