Letter to the Editor: A chance to make big changes for climate just around corner

Hurricane Ida’s destructive aftermath and the Caldor Fire’s mass evacuations near South Lake Tahoe are two recent events highlighting the overwhelming need to prioritize climate action. While the people of New Orleans are extremely resilient, how can such resilience sustain after getting pummeled with increasingly severe storms each year? It’s been 16 years since Katrina, billions spent on the levees and floodwalls and still hundreds of thousands remain without power and it could take weeks.

However, there’s still hope as the scientists report that if we make significant and monumental changes to reduce carbon emissions dramatically, we can in fact turn the climate crisis around.

We have a window of opportunity unlike any we've seen so far to get a big, fair, effective climate solution through Congress -- a national carbon price. Why do we want this? Here are just a few reasons:

1. Carbon fee and dividend puts a price on carbon pollution that the fossil fuel industry would pay and monthly dividends, or checks, would be distributed in equal payments to each person every month.

2. This incentivizes businesses and consumers to turn towards clean energy while reducing carbon emissions quickly.