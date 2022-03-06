Letter to the Editor: A call to voice more demand for action on climate change

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) held in Glasgow in November 2021, 197 attending nations agreed climate change is an “existential” threat to all. Scientists continue to warn that extreme weather is going to become more frequent and more severe due to climate change. Can they all be wrong?

Here in Flagstaff we have seen the ongoing effects of climate change. We are in the midst of a 20-year drought affecting water supplies, wildlife, farming, forests and recreation. Higher temperatures and drier conditions could destroy our ponderosa and aspen forests. We have been fortunate to escape the extreme forest fires experienced in California but for how much longer?

Coastal flooding as a result of rising ocean levels, more extreme storms, devastating tornadoes and severe forest fires will continue unless we can take the necessary steps to halt climate change. Simply changing our light bulbs and recycling will not be enough. A paradigm shift away from fossil fuels to renewable clean energy will require support from the entire global community.

President Biden has made a promise to prioritize clean energy. With congressional support this transformative agenda can be enacted. The costs of inaction will far exceed those of mitigation and adaption.

Join the global movement. Demand more from our banks, private sector and politicians. Tell Congress meaningful action is critical. We must take immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

DEE HOAGLAND

Flagstaff

