Letter to the Editor: A call to stop playing politics when it comes to our health

Despite rising rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States, some Republican governors, including ours, are threatening to withhold COVID relief funding to school districts that have enacted mask mandates. Statistics show that wearing a mask reduces transmission of the virus. It makes no sense for any governor to defy what is in the best interest of public health.

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible to receive COVID vaccinations yet and are at risk of contracting the highly contagious delta variant. School districts should be free to make decisions in the best interest of students and staff as well -- which includes mask wearing mandates. Gov. Ducey‘s overreach in forbidding mask mandates in the state’s school districts is political grandstanding.

If more eligible people had received full vaccinations, this current rise in COVID cases might have been averted. Most cases occur among the unvaccinated. Excuses range from “God will protect me” to having the right to refuse based on “my personal choice.” Since early 2020, the world has experienced a pandemic that we have not had in our lifetime. It continues to be a public health crisis.