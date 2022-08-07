Letter to the Editor: A call to shop more local, less on Amazon

On a recent Sunday, a USPS vehicle parked in my neighborhood. Upon inquiry, it turns out they deliver Amazon packages every Sunday due to increased shipments -- which is good for Amazon but bad for local businesses. The top reasons to shop Amazon are one-day delivery, broader selections and low prices (Consumer Report). However, with all these conveniences, little do we know the inconvenient truths of Amazon’s business practices.
Since launching its one-day-shipping, in order to meet “speed quota,” Amazon workers' injury rate reached the highest among the industry (revealnews.org). With a faster same-day delivery, “warehouse workers racked up many thousands of serious injuries each year.”
As Amazon broadens its product selections, their unregulated marketplace becomes a harbor of countless unsafe products. According to Wall Street Journal (2019), Amazon was selling 4,152 toxic, banned and mislabeled items. In 2021, U.S. product-safety agency sued Amazon for sales of 24,000 malfunction carbon monoxide detectors, fire-prone children’s sleepwear that violated federal flammable fabric safety standards, and 400,000 hair dryers that put consumers at risk of shock and electrocution.
Amazon portrays itself as a small business partner, yet its independent sellers are crushed by Amazon’s predatory tactics and hefty fees: “only 11 percent of small firms say the experience has been successful; the rest are losing money” (ilsr.org). To stay afloat, sellers must “inflate the prices” not only on Amazon, BUT also on other sites. When sellers lower the prices on other sites that charge less fees, Amazon’s algorithm detects such activities, and it “punishes the seller by demoting his products … , which causes his sales to plummet” one seller told ILSR investigator. Thus, he unwillingly “inflates” the prices on other sites. This is one of the ways Amazon racks up profits, suppresses competition, and expands its market dominance. Translation: Amazon passes its hefty seller fees on its consumers and across the web!
Local businesses offer fast delivery for online shopping, safe workplace conditions and fair pricing. They are a lifeline for the well-being of our community, so let’s shop locally!
YIQUN LIN
Flagstaff
