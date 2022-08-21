Letter to the Editor: A call to demand changes to managing forest

As I watch the heartbreaking, horrifying floods going on in our community, it makes me wonder what might have been if the powers that be had taken citizens pleas for the forest to be closed around Memorial Day. It should have been closed after the Tunnel Fire. But no, instead of using common sense, the U.S. Forest Service whined about the process of shutting down.

It has been rumored for years that city government has fought shutdown vigorously claiming loss of revenue. Well I wonder how many people will come to see and camp in the forest of charred sticks that now comprise part of the Peaks. This attitude by the powers in charge has shown that no part of Flag is safe - from the subdivisions by the airport, University Heights and all those areas, continental and surroundings, Cheshire, etc. For years we have asked the Forest Service to be proactive in shutdown. We were ignored. Now look at what happened. True it may have happened under shutdown, but the chances were so much less.

This winter is projected to be dry again, so we may be faced with the same conditions that we faced this last spring. If this happens, as a community we need to be proactive and call our state and federal reps to help us protect our lives and homes from another catastrophe like what people are experiencing now.

SHARON KRUSHAK

Flagstaff