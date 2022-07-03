Letter to the Editor: A call to call congressional representatives

Thank you, Arizona Daily Sun, for all the articles being published in our local paper highlighting the influences of climate change on our environment. The stories point out our numerous insecurities: fires, floods (home values), food, water, fresh air, high heat, sea level rise, loss of wildlife, shortages of natural resources, etc., etc.

Today’s edition (Saturday, July 2) is an excellent example, carrying the EarthTalk series and the article by E. Knickmeyer “Kerry insists U.S. can meet its climate goals” wherein Mr. Kerry says ”…the President is going to continue to fight for legislation from the Congress” concerning his climate goals. In a recent radio interview, Michael S. Regan, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said “every American has a voice, and our voices should be heard, and often.”

OK, Flagstaff, this means all of us, supporting the president et. al. (and the environment) by phoning, emailing and/or writing our congressional representatives and asking them to support a transition away from fossil fuels, urging them to help the U.S. reduce carbon emissions 50% below the 2005 levels by 2030, and anything else you’d like to add.

Google Tom O’Halleran, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly for contact information; it will take you less than 10 minutes to call all of them, and staffers taking the calls are always courteous and welcoming. Call today, your future depends on it.

VAL BRYANT

CCC volunteer

Flagstaff

