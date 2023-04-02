I am appalled by the House GOP’s desire to slash essential benefits like Social Security and Medicare that my family and I rely on. My representative in Congress, Rep. Crane, has in the past supported a budget that the AARP said is “likely to harm Social Security and Medicare” -- which is why I am writing in to call on Crane to change his tune and promise to protect our hard-earned benefits.

Nearly 190,000 seniors living in Crane’s district receive Social Security and over 200,000 rely on Medicaid for their health insurance. The loss of these essential programs would wreak havoc on our communities and families. And if their reckless demands and political games push the country into a default crisis, the consequences could be even more dire.

That’s why I'm joining the House accountability campaign Courage for America this week at their bus tour stop in Flagstaff to ask Crane to sign a promise to protect our benefits. So far, he has not responded to our requests.

So I’m reiterating that call now: Rep. Crane, it’s time to stand up to McCarthy and the MAGA extremists running the House and say enough is enough.

Sincerely,

SUSAN SHAPIRO

Flagstaff