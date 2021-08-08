Letter to the Editor: A call for volunteers at the Food Center

I’m currently a Graduate Student at NAU and a volunteer at the Flagstaff Family Food Center. I’ve recently received a mass email notifying that the National Guard, who has helped the Food Center during their surge caused by COVID, is leaving the Food Center. This will impose a great void operationally, as the demand for food remains high, but now the shortage of help to sustain the demand is very low.

I had volunteered last semester at the Food Center and had conducted research for a Communications Paper on “Why do people volunteer?” and found that “emotional compensation” is the best reward one can receive. Helping people and their families in need is the most gratifying feeling one can feel. I had volunteered only a couple of hours a week, but it was more gratifying than working a 40 work week, for which I was paid. Serving people food and seeing their gratitude and knowing they had food to eat that day was beyond a feeling that I had ever felt.

My hope for this letter is for people to be aware of the tough times we are facing, the uncertainty of people’s financial situation, and the need for Food Banks to survive. A few hours a week volunteering will help more people getting access to food that results in a direct impact on fighting hunger and making a difference.