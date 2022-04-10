Letter to the Editor: A call for support of Proposition 438, CCC

If you have tried to find a qualified technician to repair something lately, you know that Flagstaff needs more highly trained professionals and technical specialists. Coconino Community College has been working to expand its technical programs, such as automotive technology, IT, construction and healthcare technology. But sadly, CCC is the most critically underfunded community college in Arizona. CCC needs and deserves dependable revenue.
If we want our industrious young people to remain in Flagstaff and earn a good living, then we must support the practical programs offered by CCC. Please vote YES on Proposition 438 for CCC on May 17. A slight property tax reset will both sustain CCC and provide Flagstaff with an affordable educational pipeline into the future.
STEVE AND VICKEY FINGER
Flagstaff