Letter to the Editor: A call for Sinema to support infrastructure bills

Senator Sinema,

I canvassed hard for you to get elected, knocking on doors in multiple sections of Flagstaff. I was thrilled when you were elected. I now am wondering where the Senator Sinema I thought I voted for has gone. I am furious with you not supporting the Democratic Party you technically belong to but seem to have lost interest in.

I write to simply ask that you support the majority of Arizonans whom you represent by stopping your current blockage of BOTH of the infrastructure bills that the Democratic Party are working to pass. I respect your desire to be careful with what the bills contain, but your current behavior suggests you are NOT in support of them and, rather, are enjoying your newfound power as a political broker and the money corporate donors are now showering you with. You seem determined to prevent the critically important social infrastructure from becoming law.

I was an intern in the U.S. Congress and understand better than your average citizen how the system works in Washington. I am well aware of how exciting the power you have to support and/or block critical policy issues can be to all of you and was hoping you would not succumb to this at the expense of those who worked hard and voted to put you in the Senate.