Letter to the Editor: 92 years old and vaccinated, again

Some people insist on the right not to get the virus vaccine. Why don't we insist on the right to drive through red lights and a hundred other rules or laws we follow every day for the "general welfare?" Why is the virus vaccine singled out as an infringement on our freedoms?

People are dying every day. It's the unvaccinated that are dying right now. It is a terrible death. And we don't know who else got infected from them. The only hope of controlling this virus is vaccinations and masks. Otherwise the virus will keep spreading and mutating and millions more will die. We will see no end to it. This is not hard to understand.

I have been vaccinated along the way in my life for lots of different things: polio, chicken pox, measles, tetanus, hepatitis B, diphtheria, pneumonia (twice), shingles and a couple of others I can't think of right now, and I'm still here at 92. No ill effects. And what about the prescription drugs you take everyday that have the caveat under the "SIDE EFFECTS" label: "Your doctor has prescribed this medication because he or she has judged that the benefit to you is greater than the risk of side effects."

No, claiming your right to not get the vaccine is a dubious and dangerous "freedom" at this juncture, and opposes medical science and the effort to control the virus.