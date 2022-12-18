Letter to the Editor: 70-year-old cashes in a car and doesn't look back during walks

Back in October of 2021 I sold my car (used car prices being high) and began to walk to most of the places I go regularly in Flagstaff, supplemented by public transportation and riding my bicycle as needed. My friend in Manhattan laughed when I told him of this. "You live in car country," he said. But I replied that there are seven grocery stores, four pharmacies and a terrific used bookstore within a 20-minute walk of my home -- more access to necessities than he has.

Mostly, I walked to work, 2.2 miles each way, at an office downtown on N. San Francisco Street, stopping on my route to watch freights pass through town. I closed my office last month when the rent went up too much to make financial sense. So now I'm finding other places to walk.

For excitement I take the train to Los Angeles, spend the day downtown or other neighborhoods in L.A. that are easily reached by public transportation. Then I take the train home.

Flagstaff is remarkably walkable. L.A. is walkable, too, if you know what you're doing. That said, there are plenty of improvements that would make it more convenient and safer. Making walk lights and cycles automatic (as some are) rather than requiring pedestrians to press buttons (which cars don't have to do) would be a nice start.

In over a year, I've only been inconvenienced by not having a car once. By the way, I'm 70 years of age.

MARK HINELINE

Flagstaff