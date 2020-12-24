 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: 2020 proves that 'me-me-me-' stance must go
Letter to the Editor: 2020 proves that 'me-me-me-' stance must go

Letters

Earlier this year when it became apparent that the coronavirus was indeed a problem, the federal and state administrations were slow to address the issue -- which seems to be the status quo. Maybe it’s the time to realize that it is an individual responsibility to do your best to protect yourself, your family and everyone around you.

We know that staying at home, wearing a mask and social distancing have been proven methods to slow the spread. That could be interpreted as meaning "Do onto others as you would have them do onto you." It seems that we are in a me-me-me era and this year more than any it has become clear that the world can't function like that.

But most importantly concerning the virus, can we remember that for each step we take, it may be either helping or hindering the lives of so many devoted healthcare workers at FMC? They work tirelessly with incredible devotion to save lives every single day. We can thank them for how incredible they are by giving them one less person to care for. If the government can't give us enough guidelines to thank them, we can!

MARJORIE BRANDIS

Flagstaff

