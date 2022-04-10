Letter to the Editor: 20-year resident of Flagstaff counting his blessings

I love Flagstaff. A lot. I've been here 20 years in a couple weeks. I have found my niche after living all over the country.

I have my Starbucks group every morning on the patio. We argue and laugh, challenge each other's memory and watch the trains go by. After Starbucks I go to Buffalo Park. In addition to the physical benefits, Buffalo Park has become a spiritual walk for me. I greet everyone I meet on the trail and usually get a smile back. No one is invisible. I greet every ethnic person or group I meet and that is something of a renewal or rebirth for me everyday: I feel connected to the whole human race and to the mystery.

I always speak briefly to the mountains, trees and sky, and say thank you about four times. And while I'm at it, thank you Flagstaff for providing this kind of "mecca."

I borrowed the word "mecca" from a young girl who I see frequently running on the trail that stopped one day to thank me for encouraging her with some words and applause as she ran by. She told me she was training for an event and that Buffalo Park was a "runner's mecca." There are a lot of serious runners out there everyday. She told me people come from all over the country to train in Buffalo Park.

I have another group of nine or 10 -- it varies from year to year -- that has been meeting about once a month for 18 years. We have dinner and talk and play board games. We laugh from the time we get there until the time we leave.

I love the gym and the Flagstaff Symphony. The symphony is the highlight of the month for me. I also love the museum and the community garden. And finally, it can't go unmentioned about our location: we can be out of town in any direction in about 10 minutes and into the spectacular landscape of northern Arizona.

We are "blessed."

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0