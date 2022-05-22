Letter to the Editor: 1-40 commuter seeks answers on why roadwork seems at stop light

What are you doing exactly? As a driver who commutes on this stretch of interstate everyday, I can’t help but notice over the past two years how this project has progressed. Or regressed, I should say.

I am wondering why a consistent repaving of the entire stretch of road could not have been accomplished. Instead we have a patchwork of interstate running through our town, with some parts being smooth and others incredibly rough. This is a major stretch of roadway. Can you explain why this is taking so long and why it is so inconsistent?