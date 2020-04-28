Legislature should be doing more during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency preparedness and public health are core functions of government. When significant public safety issues confront us -- whether catastrophic wildfire or a public health emergency -- we need to be prepared and to clearly understand our roles.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Coconino County, our Public Health Services District responded. It played a front line role in mobilizing Arizona’s first drive-up testing facility. It was the first to open a facility for housing insecure and homeless people who had medical orders to quarantine and self-isolate. It coordinated the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers. Local government went to work.

The Arizona Legislature, at the most critical time of the pandemic and when leadership was most required, went into recess for over a month. There were “no objections” to this recess in the House of Representatives.

The Legislature could have met digitally, or it could have easily figured out how to meet while socially distancing. But they chose to simply not show up for work.

Instead of moving key initiatives forward like providing greater flexibility and waiving fees and penalties for late property tax payments, they went home.